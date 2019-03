A man cuts Spanish ham on the second day of the XVII Madrid Fusion International Gastronomy Summit at the IFEMA Congress and Events Center in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SEBASTIAN MARISCAL

A man seen sharpening a large knife on the Madrid metro in a video that went viral online was a professional ham cutter going to work, police said Tuesday.

The footage, which shows a dark-haired, bearded man in a black T-shirt honing a long, thin kitchen blade, was captured by a concerned passenger on Friday, police said.