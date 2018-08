Photograph showing Jeremy Pixton, a Chilean man who was illegally adopted 42 years ago by an US couple, in Santiago, Chile, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Photograph showing Jeremy Pixton, a Chilean man who was illegally adopted 42 years ago by an US couple, during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Photograph showing Jeremy Pixton, a Chilean man who was illegally adopted 42 years ago by an US couple, with Nos buscamos director Constanza del Rio at a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

The Chilean organization Nos Buscamos (We Search) helped reunite a mother and his biological son, a man born in Chile and illegally adopted by a couple in the United States.

Jeremy Pixton, 42, on Tuesday met with Judge Mario Carroza, who leads the investigation of the more than 500 cases of illegal adoptions of Chilean babies during the 1970s and '80s.