A man has plunged to his death after jumping out of a window of his 10th-floor flat in a suburb of the northeastern city of Barcelona on Thursday after court officials arrived to evict him from his home for non-payment of rent to the owner, a bank, Barcelona, June 14, 2018. EFE/EPA/Quique García

A man has plunged to his death after jumping out of a window of his 10th-floor flat in a suburb of the northeastern city of Barcelona on Thursday after court officials arrived to evict him from his home for non-payment of rent to the owner, a bank, Barcelona, June 14, 2018. EFE/EPA/Quique García

A man has plunged to his death after jumping out of a window of his 10th-floor flat in a suburb of the northeastern city of Barcelona on Thursday after court officials arrived to evict him from his home for non-payment of rent to the owner, a bank, Barcelona, June 14, 2018. EFE/EPA/Quique García

Man jumps to his death in Spain as court officials try to enforce an eviction

A man has plunged to his death after jumping out of a window of his 10th-floor flat in a suburb of the northeastern city of Barcelona on Thursday after court officials arrived to evict him from his home for non-payment of rent to the owner, a bank, regional police and court officials told EFE.

A spokesman for the Mossos d'Esquadra, Catalonia's police force, told EFE they had been called to a property in Cornellà de Llobregat, to the west of Barcelona, after the occupants refused to leave when court officials arrived to execute an eviction order.