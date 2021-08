A pair of manatees arrived on Thursday at their new home in a zoo in the city of Guadalajara, capital of the western Mexican state of Jalisco, as part of a captive conservation program for this threatened species.

Claudia and Lorenzo, a six-year-old female and a seven-year-old male, were brought from the Quintana Roo state in southeastern Mexico to an area of the zoo's aquarium that was adapted to the characteristics of their habitat to ensure their survival.