Ambulances evacuate members of the youth soccer team trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Chiang Rai, Thailand, on July 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai medics and soldiers evacuate one of the last two members of a youth soccer team and assistant coach by police helicopter after their rescued from Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, on July 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Manchester United on Tuesday invited the 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach who were rescued from a cave in northern Thailand to visit Old Trafford Stadium.

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their 26-year-old coach entered the cave on Jun. 23 after a training session and became trapped when a sudden storm and heavy rains flooded the cave, but were safely rescued by an international team of divers in an operation that ended Tuesday.