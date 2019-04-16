The unmistakable silhouettes of the skyscrapers of New York are part of the artistic project that the Metropolitan Museum of Art presents each spring, with the work of Polish-born German artist Alicja Kwade being highlighted this year.

Kwade, who is exhibiting her work for the first time in a US museum, has designed for The Met's iconic open-air rooftop garden space, surrounded by Central Park and with views of the Manhattan skyline in the background, an abstract sculpture that combines huge metallic rectangles with imposing stone spheres representing the universe.