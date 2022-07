People take pictures at sunset between buildings on a street in Manhattan in New York, USA on July 11, 2020. EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

The winter 'Mahattanhenge', the first occurrence of the year until it happens again in May, shines on 41st Street in New York, New York, USA, 12 January 2022. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

Immortalizing "Manhattanhenge," the moment twice a year in which the sun sets between the skyscrapers of Manhattan in New York City, was the goal of thousands of people Monday, many of whom stood in traffic on the busy avenues of the Big Apple to plant their camera hours in advance.

"This is really crazy," said a taxi driver, honking the horn in an effort to cross 42nd Street at Grand Central Station, one of the most popular spots to photograph the moment.