An artwork painted on a building by an artists' collective called Art Atak features local superhero character 'Captain Barbel' wearing a protective mask in tribute to frontline workers against Covid-19 in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 27 May 2020 (issued 29 May 2020). EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippine capital of Manila was on its way to marking the world's longest coronavirus lockdown when on Friday it reached 76 days under strict quarantine, a period only matched so far by the Chinese pandemic epicenter of Wuhan, even though the measures appear to have largely failed in flattening the curve of infections.

Cut off by land, sea and air since Mar. 15, the city has continued to be the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in the Philippines, accounting for 64 percent of the over 15,500 cases in the country and 73 percent of more than 900 deaths. EFE-EPA