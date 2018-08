This photo, courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Panama shows the organizers of the National Festival of Manito Ocueño during a press conference on Aug. 7, 2018, in Panama City, Panama. EFE / Tourism Authority of Panama / ONLY EDITORIAL USE / NO SALES

This photo, courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Panama shows a couple wearing traditional clothing from the town of Ocú in Herrera during a press conference on Aug. 7, 2018, in Panama City, Panama.

The lives of traditional Panamanians and their marriage customs will be highlighted at the National Festival of Manito Ocueno from Aug. 16-19 in Panama, the Tourism Authority of Panama (ATP) said Tuesday.

The festival, which will highlight the folkloric traditions of rural Panamanians, will aim at strengthening the essence and customs of the town of Ocu in the central province of Herrera, some 300 kilometers southwest of Panama City.