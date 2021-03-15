Mank, directed by David Fincher, scored 10 Oscar nominations on Monday and two women, Chloé Zao and Emerald Fennell, were nominated for Best Director for the first time.
Mank leads the way with 10 Oscar nominations
A shot from "Mank" made available by Netflix. EFE
Shots from The Trial of the Chicago 7 provided by Netflix. EFE
US actor Chadwick Boseman poses for photographers during STXfilms presentation: 'The State of the Industry: Past, Present and Future' at during CinemaCon 2019 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 02 April 2019. The late Chadwick Boseman was nominated for an 'Oscar' award for 'Best Actor' by the Academy of Motion Picture Art And Sciences on 15 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/NINA PROMMER
Olivia Coleman attends the 73rd annual British Academy Film Award at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/NEIL HALL
South Korean actor Steven Yeun attends the press conference for 'Burning' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 17 May 2018. EFE/EPA/FILE/CLEMENS BILAN
Mank, directed by David Fincher, scored 10 Oscar nominations on Monday and two women, Chloé Zao and Emerald Fennell, were nominated for Best Director for the first time.