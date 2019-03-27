The Mapocho River, which crosses the Chilean capital from east to west, throughout its course reflects part of the social inequality that exists in Santiago, a city that seems to have been "designed" in a way that keeps "social classes separated" and so that they "see one another as little as possible."

Marco Kremerman, an economist with the Fundacion Sol, told EFE that in Santiago the wealthiest and the poorest residents meet only in "a vague workspace," an uncomfortable economic and social inequality that is highlighted by the boundary formed by the Mapocho, which runs for about 110 kilometers (68 miles).