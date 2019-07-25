Photo provided by the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation via the Guggenheim Museum in New York - a self-portrait of Mapplethorpe taken in 1980 that is part of the "Implicit Tensions: Mapplethorpe Now" exhibit on display at the museum from July 24, 2019 until January 2020. EFE-EPA/Robert Mapplethorpe/Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The photography of Robert Mapplethorpe, one of the most controversial artists of the late 20th century, has been both criticized and praised, but his undeniable influence as a controversial cultural icon on later generations is clear as New York's Guggenheim Museum displays his work and that of other artists.

The museum has devoted this entire year - 2019 - to the photographer with an exhibit of his most outstanding work, mainly in black-and-white, between January and mid-July and with a new collection that opened to the public on Wednesday, the latest showing examining his influence on later generations.