efe-epaBy Helen Cook New York

The photography of Robert Mapplethorpe, one of the most controversial artists of the late 20th century, has been both criticized and praised, but his undeniable influence as a controversial cultural icon on later generations is clear as New York's Guggenheim Museum displays his work and that of other artists.

The museum has devoted this entire year - 2019 - to the photographer with an exhibit of his most outstanding work, mainly in black-and-white, between January and mid-July and with a new collection that opened to the public on Wednesday, the latest showing examining his influence on later generations.