Norma quickly deals with a request for an interview. She wants to go shut herself back in her room and feel the cool of the air conditioning during the eight hours a day the electric power is switched on in Maracaibo, the richest and most populated Venezuelan city after Caracas.
This Salvadoran immigrant makes it through 16 hours a day without electricity and with the blazing tropical heat at around 40 C (104 F), while doing whatever it takes to obtain food and keep it from rotting during the power outages that for weeks have kept everyone's refrigerator, freezer and air conditioner turned off for most of the time in this oil-producing country.