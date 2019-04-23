ACOMPAÑA During the electricity blackouts in the hot tropical temperatures of Maracaibo, many people like these, seen on April 21, 2019, sleep on the roofs of their homes to escape the indoor heat that becomes unbearable when the air conditioning isn't working. EFE-EPA/Henry Chirinos

People fill plastic containers with water during the electricity blackouts in Maracaibo on April 21, 2019, since with no electricity, water pumps don't work, and so there is no water in anybody's home. EFE-EPA/Henry Chirinos

Two children study by the light of a mobile phone during the electricity blackouts in Maracaibo on April 21, 2019, blackouts that also make the indoor heat unbearable because the air conditioning doesn't work. EFE-EPA/Henry Chirinos

Norma quickly deals with a request for an interview. She wants to go shut herself back in her room and feel the cool of the air conditioning during the eight hours a day the electric power is switched on in Maracaibo, the richest and most populated Venezuelan city after Caracas.

This Salvadoran immigrant makes it through 16 hours a day without electricity and with the blazing tropical heat at around 40 C (104 F), while doing whatever it takes to obtain food and keep it from rotting during the power outages that for weeks have kept everyone's refrigerator, freezer and air conditioner turned off for most of the time in this oil-producing country.