US singer of Puerto Rican heritage Marc Anthony delivers a press conference with SIM executive director Gloria del Carmen Amador in Orocovis, Puerto Rico, May 10, 2018.EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

US singer of Puerto Rican heritage Marc Anthony posing nexto to the donated mobile peditric clinic in Orocovis, Puerto Rico, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

US singer of Puerto Rican heritage Marc Anthony posing next to a 300 thousand-dollar check that he donated alongside a mobile unit in Orocovis, Puerto Rico, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Photograph showing (from left) CHF Executive Vice President Karen Redelener, SIM executive director Gloria Del Carmen Amador, US singer Marc Anthony and CHF president emeritus Irwin Redelener in Orocovis, Puerto Rico, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Entertainer Marc Anthony on Thursday presented a mobile pediatric clinic to residents of this Puerto Rican mountain municipality affected by Hurricane Maria.

The mobile clinic, donated by The Children's Health Fund (CHF), will be managed by the country's Integral Health in the Mountain (SIM) organization.