Australian actress Margot Robbie poses during a photocall for 'Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood' in Rome, Italy, Aug. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie is in talks to produce and co-star in a feature movie based on the award-winning 2013 comedy short film "Fools Day," specialized Hollywood media reported on Monday.

The original short – which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival six years ago – was directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Cody Blue Snider, who is also set to be at the helm of this new project. EFE-EPA