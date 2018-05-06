Writing "El tiempo entre costuras" changed her live and Maria Dueñas stopped teaching at the university to tour the world with her novels, something that she said she does "with honor" at the same time that "a certain masculine sector" views her with disdain for being a woman and succeeding by writing books that give women a voice.

"I see, and not just with me, this general attitude on the part of a certain masculine sector that goes around carrying the banner of great literature and due to the fact that you sell a lot, you're a woman and have a large group of readers, automatically they drop you from their own canon," said the writer in a chat with EFE in Buenos Aires.