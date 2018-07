Photograph showing a mariachi band performing during an event organized by "A Little Taste of Mexico," an itinerant showcase aiming to boost the Latin American country's culture and cuisine around the world. EPA-EFE/Anush Janbabian

Photograph showing Mexico fans taking part of activities organized by the "A Little Taste of Mexico" project, an itinerant showcase aiming to boost the Latin American country's culture and cuisine around the world. EPA-EFE/Anush Janbabian

A Mexican mariachi band promoting its country's culture during the 2018 World Cup bid farewell to Russia in a public concert at Zaryadye Park on Thursday.

The show, which featured an assortment of popular songs - both Russian and Mexican - was part of the "A Little Taste of Mexico" project, an itinerant showcase aiming to boost the Latin American country's culture and cuisine around the world.