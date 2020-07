Marijuana planted by members of the Mexican Cannabis Movement collective, outside the Mexican Senate, in Mexico City, Mexico, Jul 16, 2020. EFE/José Pazos

Groups in favor of the personal use of marijuana maintain an impressive field in the vicinity of the Senate of the Republic, in the center of Mexico City, which now has more than 350 plants of up to 2.5 meters high.

The Mexican Cannabis Movement collective has been in Luis Pasteur Park, at the intersection of Paseo de la Reforma with Insurgentes Avenue, since Feb. 4 to demonstrate in favor of marijuana consumer rights. EFE-EPA