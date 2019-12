(L-R) Lorenzo Soria, Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, Tim Allen, Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan attend the nomination announcements for the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Dec. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Christian Monterrosa

Actor Dylan Brosnan (L) and his brother, model Paris Brosnan, attend the nomination announcements for the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Dec. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Actress Dakota Fanning attends the nomination announcements for the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Dec. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Argentine businessman and Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria attends the nomination announcements for the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Dec. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

US actors Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen (L-R) attend the nomination announcements for the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Dec. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

"Marriage Story," directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, emerged Monday as the big favorite in the 77th Golden Globes, garnering six nominations, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said.

"The Irishman," directed by Martin Scorsese, and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," directed by Quentin Tarantino, got five nominations each.