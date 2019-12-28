Photo taken on Dec. 17, 2019, of the Mars 2020 Rover, the NASA explorer vehicle to be used on its next mission to Mars, and which will be launched next July in hopes of finding out whether humans could possibly live on the Red Planet. EFE-EPA/NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA presented Friday the Mars 2020 Rover, the explorer vehicle to be used on its next mission to Mars, and which will be launched next July in hopes of finding out whether humans could possibly live on the Red Planet.

Quadrangular in shape, 3 meters (10 feet) long and 2.7 meters (9 feet) wide, the explorer vehicle will land on Mars in February 2021, specifically on Jezero Crater, where it will begin to collect minerals and soil samples that answer questions about the conditions on the planet millions of years ago.