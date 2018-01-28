Cuban President, Raul Castro (2-L), talks to several officials during the unveiling ceremony of a statue of Jose Marti to mark 165th anniversary of the Cuban independence hero's birth in Havana on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Young Cubans place a floral offering at the statue of independence hero Jose Marti in Havana, an exact replica of a statue that stands in New York's Central Park, on Jan. 28, 2018, at a ceremony attended by Cuban President Raul Castro. EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Equestrian statue of Cuban independence hero Jose Marti, a replica of the statue standing in New York's Central Park, was unveiled on a Havana plaza on Jan. 28, 2018, at a ceremony attended by President Raul Castro. EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

With bilateral relations in reverse for the past year after Donald Trump's arrival in the White House, Cuba and the US on Sunday - for a few hours - recovered a semi-thaw in their relationship with the inauguration of a statue of the island's national hero, Jose Marti, which arrived from the neighboring country.

Cuban President Raul Castro presided at the solemn ceremony held at dawn on a Havana plaza and attended by US lawmakers and a number of US citizens who had donated funds for the statue, an exact replica of the one that stands in the southern portion of New York's Central Park.