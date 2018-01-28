With bilateral relations in reverse for the past year after Donald Trump's arrival in the White House, Cuba and the US on Sunday - for a few hours - recovered a semi-thaw in their relationship with the inauguration of a statue of the island's national hero, Jose Marti, which arrived from the neighboring country.
Cuban President Raul Castro presided at the solemn ceremony held at dawn on a Havana plaza and attended by US lawmakers and a number of US citizens who had donated funds for the statue, an exact replica of the one that stands in the southern portion of New York's Central Park.