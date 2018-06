Photo provided on June 6, 2018 shows a protester firing a homemade mortar as he patrols a street during clashes between governmental forces and opponents in Masaya, Nicaragua, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO BLANCO

Photo provided on June 6, 2018 shows two protesters leading an injured policeman (C) by force to the church of San Miguel during clashes between opposition and governmental forces in Masaya, Nicaragua, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO BLANCO

Masaya, the Nicaraguan city that does not sleep and does not want to sleep

There is something in Masaya's air that makes sleeping seem like a waste of time, or a mistake.

It is not the incessant rain that has fallen on this Nicaraguan city, which was the birthplace of the Sandinista movement and has now rebelled against the government, but the idea that someone may come and infiltrate the protesters, who have violently clashed with police in this Central American nation since April.