Photo provided by MTV that shows the American artist Miley Cyrus as she performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) ceremony in New York, US. EFE-EPA/MTV/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Photo provided by MTV shows the American artist Lady Gaga while speaking after receiving one of the MTV VMA 2020 awards, in New York, US. EFE-EPA/MTV/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Photo provided by MTV shows American artists Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande as they perform during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) ceremony in New York, US, EFE-EPA/MTV/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Photo provided by MTV shows the group CNCO while performing during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) award ceremony, in New York, USA. EFE-EPA/MTV/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Photo courtesy MTV that shows the Black Eyed Peas group as they perform during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) ceremony in New York, US. EFE-EPA/MTV/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Photo provided by MTV shows American actress Nicole Richie as she announces the winner in a category of the 2020 MTV VMA Awards, in New York (USA). EFE-EPA/MTV/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Lady Gaga turned out to be the main attraction at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday not only for a near clean sweep of five wins, including artist of the year but also for electrifying costumes and stylish face masks she wore while performing a medley of her songs at the socially distanced event.

The pop star made multiple appearances and changed her masks as much as she changed her dresses. EFE-EPA