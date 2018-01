At the crack of dawn on Saturday, masked men wearing elaborate costumes marched through a village in the Swiss Alps to offer farmers their best wishes for the New Year on the Julian calendar, as seen in images by an epa photographer on the ground.

A group of Silvesterchlausen, sporting colorful clothes, smiling masks and huge cowbells that were strapped to their backs and chest, danced and sang in the village of Hundwil, part of the Appenzell Ausserrhoden canton, to mark the New Year.