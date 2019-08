A photo provided on Aug. 27, 2019, by the Andina news agency that shows some of the 364 skeletons of children discovered during excavation work in recent years along Peru's northern coast. Those children were sacrificed by the Chimu culture of Ancient Peru over a period of between 100 and 150 years. EPA-EFE/Luis Puell/Andina news agency

A photo provided on Aug. 27, 2019, by the Andina news agency that shows the preserved footprints of some of the children who were sacrificed by the Chimu culture of Ancient Peru over a period of between 100 and 150 years. Skeletons of those children have been discovered during excavation work in recent years along Peru's northern coast. EPA-EFE/Luis Puell/Andina news agency

A photo provided on Aug. 27, 2019, by the Andina news agency that shows one of the 364 skeletons of children discovered during excavation work in recent years along Peru's northern coast. Those children were sacrificed by the Chimu culture of Ancient Peru over a period of between 100 and 150 years. EPA-EFE/Luis Puell/Andina news agency

Mass child sacrifice was a customary ritual in Ancient Peru, where to date excavation work has uncovered the skeletons of 364 children killed in at least three different episodes over a period of between 100 and 150 years, an archaeologist told EFE.

Gabriel Prieto, director of a years-long excavation program carried out along Peru's northern coast, made those remarks after his team's latest season of work concluded on Wednesday.