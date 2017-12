That so many of her compatriots flee their homeland for the United States is an indictment of Mexico, a Mexican journalist who has spent 13 years reporting on the travails of migrants north of the border says in her new book, "Mexicanos al grito de Trump" (Mexicans to the cry of Trump).

"The book tells 13 stories about how Mexicans create webs of solidarity and resistance to racist assaults," author Eileen Truax told EFE, pointing out that prejudice against Mexicans is not a new phenomenon.