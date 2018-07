CalFire provided this photo of firefighters battling a massive blaze in Mariposa, California, on Thursday, July 26. EFE-EPA/Kari Greer-CalFire

One person died while fighting an out-of-control wildfire in northern California that has consumed more than 11,500 hectares (28,763 acres) and forced hundreds to flee their homes, authorities said Friday.

The Carr Fire, as the blaze is known, was 24 percent controlled on Wednesday before tripling in size to extend over 11,640 hectares.