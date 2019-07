A majestic rug made with 189,000 flowers is displayed at a mall in Medellin, Colombia, on July 15. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Workers deliver flowers to the Santafe mall in Medellin, Colombia, on July 15 to be assembled into a giant carpet marking the city's upcoming Festival of Flowers. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega

A 790sq.m. (8,500sq.ft.) carpet of flowers accompanied by butterflies - likewise made of petals - is on display at a luxury mall in this northwestern Colombian city as a prelude to the 62nd annual Festival of Flowers, which begins Aug. 2.

It took more than 70 people to assemble the 189,000 petunias, marigolds, morning glories and wedelias into the carpet that sits in the heart of Medellin's Santafe mall.