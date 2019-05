Picture taken by a drone shows the massive influx of seaweed along beaches in Cancun, Mexico, on May 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/Lourdes Cruz

People help clean up after a massive influx of seaweed along beaches in Cancun, Mexico, on May 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/Lourdes Cruz

The hotel zone along the beaches in the Mexican resort city of Cancun on Wednesday experienced a massive influx of seaweed that motivated local authorities and volunteers to take to the beaches to help clean up the mess, authorities said.

Some 150 high school students arrived early Wednesday morning to take part in cleaning up the seaweed on Gaviota Azul beach, one of the most visited strands in Cancun near the hotel area, popular nightspots and shopping areas.