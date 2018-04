A ''matatu hostess'' (C) carries passengers bags after boarding one of their vans traveling to Nairobi from Nakuru, Kenya, 28 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Mechanics work on the bodies of new matatu's at the Choda fabricators garage in Nairobi, Kenya, 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A man walks next to a matatu painted with graffiti portraits of musicians as the crew wait for passengers at night in the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Passengers inside a matatu use their phones as they wait for more customers in the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, 24 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A tout shouts for passengers to board his matatu during rush hour in the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A passenger gets inside a decorated matatu as other passengers wait for it to fill at night in the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, 24 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenyan touts hang dangerously on the door of a moving matatu as they pick passengers during rush hour at night in the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Beloved by the young and elderly alike, the "matatu" minibuses of Kenya are colorful, known for blaring out loud music, and have become more and more extravagant in their design, as documented by an epa photojournalist in images released Tuesday.

The word matatu is a Swahili term meaning "three," coined in the 1970s to describe the then-new mode of transport when people used to pay three pennies to get from one point to another in the minibuses.