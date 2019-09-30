Maria Gonzalez (l) and Jose Andalon (r), the creators of the Math2me YouTube channel specializing in teaching mathematics to students, speak with EFE on Sept. 27, 2019, in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Ines Amarelo

To eliminate the association that many young people make between mathematics and boredom, Math2me was born - a Mexican YouTube channel that has now been around for 10 years and racked up 1.8 million followers, and which by mixing fun and numbers has managed to hook millions of kids.

Math2me was created by Maria Gonzalez and Jose Andalon in 2009 in the northern city of Tijuana because the latter, a math teacher, had to upload to the Internet some videos for six of his students and she, a communications expert, gave him some advice on how to use YouTube.