View of the exposition titled "Matisse: The Red Studio" currently on display at New York's Museum of Modern Art from April 27 through Sept. 10, 2022. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

French artist Henri Matisse's iconic painting "The Red Studio," a work that since its creation in 1911 has sparked endless questions, will be exhibited for the first time in a century with the six other paintings and four sculptures it depicts and which were present in the artist's Paris workshop at the time of its creation.

Starting on Thursday, New York's Museum of Modern Art will show the 6 ft. x 7 ft. canvas, mostly in the "Venetian red" color selected by the foremost modernist artist in depicting the interior of his workshop in the Parisian suburb of Issy-les-Moulineaux.