A handout photo of violinist Maureen Choi in a concert in the Cervantes Institute in Shangai. EFE/ Maureen Choi

Maureen Choi: Friends say I was Latina in my previous life

Korean-born American violinist Maureen Choi returns to her roots with her first Asia tour where she is presenting her latest work Theia, with a clear influence of Spanish music.

Being a child Choi used to listen to her father playing classical guitar songs by Manuel de Falla, Enrique Granados or Manuel Albéniz and since then she has been fascinated by Spanish music.