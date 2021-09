Veterinarians carry out a medical and biological assessment of a palm turtle (Rhinoclemmys melanosterna) in the Conservation Park, in Medellin, Colombia, 23 September 2021. EFE / Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Veterinarians carry out a medical and biological assessment of a Brazilian tortoise (Podocnemis unifilis) in the Conservation Park, in Medellin, Colombia, 23 September 2021. EFE / Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A veterinarian performs a medical and biological assessment of a palm turtle (Rhinoclemmys melanosterna) in the Conservation Park, in Medellin, Colombia, 23 September 2021. EFE / Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Veterinarians carry out a medical and biological assessment of a hicotea turtle (Trachemys callirostris) in the Conservation Park, today, in Medellin, Colombia, 23 September 2021. EFE / Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A palm turtle (Rhinoclemmys melanosterna) is examined in the Conservation Park, in Medellin, Colombia, 23 September 2021. EFE / Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

More than 100 turtles rescued from smugglers, born in captivity or surrendered were undergoing medical and biological evaluations in Medellín, Colombia, on Thursday in the hopes they can be returned to the wild.

Medellín Conservation Park's veterinarian Natacha Mejía Castrillón told Efe that the "exhaustive" clinical examination being carried out by an interdisciplinary team involves hydration, blood and stool tests, and other evaluations.