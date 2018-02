A man cleans one of the sculptures by the artist Fernando Botero at the Plaza Botero, in Medellin, Colombia, on Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A

The two-dozen Fernando Botero sculptures that remain on permanent display here in Colombia's second city underwent their annual cleaning on Wednesday.

The cleaning provided an unexpected Valentine's Day treat for pedestrians in Medellin's Botero Plaza.