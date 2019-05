A Thai health official displays confiscated marijuana bring prepared for medical research at the Government Pharmaceutical Organization in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand's medicinal cannabis industry is expected to be worth $237.2 million over the next five years, according to a report published on Friday by a specialized consultancy firm.

The London-based Prohibition Partners added in its "Asian Cannabis Report" that the value of recreational marijuana could reach $424.1 million if it were also legalized in the Southeast Asian country.