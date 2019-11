Two red panda babies sit on a tree in Zagreb's Zoo, in Zagreb, Croatia, 14 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

A set of twin red panda cubs that were born in July have been named Dudek and Regica, Zagreb Zoo announced on Thursday.

"The main role of modern zoological gardens is the protection of endangered species through captive breeding programs," zoo director Damir Skoko told reporters during the naming of the cubs, who have become the Croatian zoo's main attraction.