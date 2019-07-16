Indian snake catcher, Mohammed Saleem, tries to catch a king cobra snake at a house on the occasion of the world Snake day in Bhopal, India, 16 July 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Armed with an iron rod and glass jars, Mohammed Saleem has for the last three decades been tracking down and wrangling snakes for his living, and has caught over 222,000 serpents in a city in central India known for ophidians slithering out of their holes to the horror of people, mostly during rainy seasons.

Known as Saleem Saanpwaale (snakeman) in Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, the man in his mid 50s, rescues snakes that are on the loose in private houses, hospitals, hotels or even in the residences and offices of top government officials, including chief minister and governor.