A handout photo made available by SussexRoyal shows Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holding the feet of her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to mark Mother's Day in London, Britain, May 12, 2019.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, celebrated her first Mother's Day posting a poem on the official Instagram account she shares with Prince Harry having given birth to their son one week ago.

The couple celebrated by posting a message alongside a photo of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's tiny feet.