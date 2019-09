The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, launched a charity capsule collection to help unemployed women on Thursday at her first official public engagement since the birth of her son Archie.

The Smart Set capsule collection has been created by British firm Jigsaw in collaboration with John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer and designer Misha Nonoo, an intimate friend of Meghan's and the person who allegedly introduced her to her husband Prince Harry.