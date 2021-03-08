Britain's Prince Harry (R), Duke of Sussex and Meghan (L), Duchess of Sussex depart the St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018 (reissued 10 January 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL / POOL

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a photocall after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London, Britain, 27 November 2017 (reissued 19 February 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a creative industries and business reception at the High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg, South Africa, 02 October 2019 (reissued 11 February 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

In an explosive interview aired in the United States on Sunday night, Meghan Markle revealed there had been "concerns and conversations" within the British royal family about the potential skin color of her first child with Prince Harry, and that during her first pregnancy she had thoughts of suicide.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the pair recounted their experiences that led them to leave the royal family, and Harry also spoke of the deterioration of his relationship with both his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles. EFE-EPA