In an explosive interview aired in the United States on Sunday night, Meghan Markle revealed there had been "concerns and conversations" within the British royal family about the potential skin color of her first child with Prince Harry, and that during her first pregnancy she had thoughts of suicide.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the pair recounted their experiences that led them to leave the royal family, and Harry also spoke of the deterioration of his relationship with both his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles. EFE-EPA