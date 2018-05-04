Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the memorial service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence in St Martins in the Field, central London, Britain, April 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The father of Meghan Markle will walk her down the aisle when she marries the United Kingdom's Prince Harry later in the month, Kensington Palace confirmed Friday.

The royal residence shared the news in a statement ahead of the big day on May 19.