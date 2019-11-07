Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles said in an interview with Efe that current conditions in Brazil are worse than those depicted in his 2002 crime drama "Cidade de Deus" (City of God). EPA-EFE/Elvira Urquijo/File

Nearly two decades after achieving widespread critical acclaim with his 2002 film "City of God," which depicts the growth of organized crime in a Rio de Janeiro slum, Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles said conditions in his homeland have only gotten worse.

Set in Rio from the 1960s to the beginning of the 1980s, Meirelles' picture - whose original Portuguese title is "Cidade de Deus" - was a big hit with film-goers due to its gritty portrait of one of Latin America's largest and most violent favelas (shantytowns).