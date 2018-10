United States First Lady Melania Trump (L) laughs with CEO Angela Sheldrick (2-L) after she was nudged by a baby elephant she petting at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust elephant orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/BEN CURTIS

US First Lady Melania Trump (C) feeds a baby elephant milk at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust elephant orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/BEN CURTIS

United States First Lady Melania Trump (L) pets a baby elephant, accompanied by CEO Angela Sheldrick (C) and Kenya's first lady Margaret Kenyatta (R) at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust elephant orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/BEN CURTIS

United States First Lady Melania Trump on Friday visited an elephant orphanage in Kenya as part of her five-day goodwill Africa tour.

The wife of US President Donald Trump was received at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust by Angela Sheldrick, daughter of David Sheldrick and CEO of the elephant, calves and rhinos orphanage that was founded in 1977.