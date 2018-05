The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is seen in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

US First Lady Melania Trump speaks briefly at an opioid summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, March 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US first lady Melania Trump was successfully operated Monday for a benign kidney condition and will remain hospitalized for the rest of the week, her office in the White House announced.

Melania, who will turn 48 next month, was hospitalized Monday morning at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a hospital outside Washington where presidents and first ladies have traditionally gone for their medical checkups.