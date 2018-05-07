First lady Melania Trump on Monday unveiled at the White House three initiatives to improve the lives of children focusing on promoting healthy living, the fight against bullying on the social networks and combating opioid abuse.
The "Be Best" campaign is Ms. Trump's attempt to more fully take on the role that first ladies have traditionally adopted, namely promoting specific social changes - far removed from partisan disputes - that allow the residents of the White House to leave their mark on the country's history.