US President Donald J. Trump (L) shows a presidential proclamation on "Be Best Day" that he just signed, beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), after delivering remarks during an event to announce the First Lady's initiatives, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) attend an event held to announce the First Lady's initiatives, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks announcing her "BE BEST" initiative, during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

First lady Melania Trump on Monday unveiled at the White House three initiatives to improve the lives of children focusing on promoting healthy living, the fight against bullying on the social networks and combating opioid abuse.

The "Be Best" campaign is Ms. Trump's attempt to more fully take on the role that first ladies have traditionally adopted, namely promoting specific social changes - far removed from partisan disputes - that allow the residents of the White House to leave their mark on the country's history.