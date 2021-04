A screen capture provided by Netflix that shows Lydia Berman (Melissa McCarthy) - an ordinary woman turned superhero - during a scene from the superhero comedy film "Thunder Force," which is to be released on 09 April 2021 by Netflix. EPA-EFE/Netflix/Hopper Stone

A screen capture provided by Netflix that shows best friends and superheroes Lydia Berman (Melissa McCarthy) (left) and Emily Stanton (Octavia Spencer) during a scene from the superhero comedy film "Thunder Force," which is to be released on 09 April 2021 by Netflix. EPA-EFE/Netflix/Hopper Stone

Melissa McCarthy: There are no limits to the superhero genre

No rules but lots of heart. That's what Melissa McCarthy, co-star of the new Netflix film "Thunder Force," was looking for in her foray into the superhero genre.

"I love the genre. I love anything that's like, 'there's no rules,' because you can make up your own rules," McCarthy told Efe.