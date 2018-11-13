A woman with a sign 'No, Thanks' attends an anti-islam protest against construction of Thuringia's first mosque in Erfurt, Germany, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Members of muslim community during a ceremony of laying the first stone on the construction site of Thuringia's first mosque in Erfurt, Germany, Nov.13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A member of muslim community prepares bricks for a ceremony of laying the first stone on the construction site of Thuringia's first mosque in Erfurt, Germany, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Members of muslim community during a ceremony of laying the first stone on the construction site of Thuringia's first mosque in Erfurt, Germany, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Members of a Muslim community in central Germany on Tuesday held a brick-laying ceremony for what is to become the first mosque in the state of Thuringia, a venture that has provoked opposition from Islamophobic and far-right groups.

Members of the Ahmadiyya community in Erfurt, the capital of the Free State of Thuringia some 400 kilometers (249 miles) southwest of Berlin, placed the first bricks to inaugurate the foundation of a mosque funded by donations from across the nation at an estimated cost of 600,000 euros ($676,000).