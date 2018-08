A South Korean separated family (L) waits to go to North Korea to meet their North Korean family at Hanwha resort on Sokcho in Gangwon-do, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean separated familie (R) checks his health to go to North Korea to meet their North Korean family at Hanwha resort on Sokcho in Gangwon-do, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean resident Kim Dong-sun, 92, reacts as he waits to go to North Korea to meet his North Korean family at Hanwha resort on Sokcho in Gangwon-do, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean separated familie Lee Geum-sum (91,C) waits with her family to go to North Korea to meet their North Korean family at Hanwha resort on Sokcho in Gangwon-do, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean separated familie Lee Chun-ja (88) holds a her wdding picture to give his North Korean family at Hanwha resort on Sokcho in Gangwon-do, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The past with all its memories, the lingering pain of separation and a hope of reunion filled the air at the Hanwha resort on Sokcho in Gangwon-do Sunday where South Koreans separated from relatives after the Korean War were waiting to cross into North Korea to meet family members.

Many of the elderly South Koreans clutched photos of important events to share with their families across the border to try and bridge the forced absence from each other's lives.