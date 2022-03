Alberto Coneo, who was sexually assaulted by paramilitaries in 1998, is interviewed by Efe on 22 March 2022 in Bogota, Colombia. EFE/Carlos Ortega

Alberto Coneo, who was sexually assaulted by paramilitaries in 1998, is interviewed by Efe on 22 March 2022 in Bogota, Colombia. EFE/Carlos Ortega

Alberto Coneo, who was sexually assaulted by paramilitaries in 1998, is interviewed by Efe on 22 March 2022 in Bogota, Colombia. EFE/Carlos Ortega

Little is known about sexual violence against men in Colombia, but official records indicate there have been more than 2,000 victims of this crime over more than five decades of armed conflict.

Three of these men - Joel Toscano, Omar Aguilar and Alberto Coneo - have begun speaking out publicly about what happened to them in hopes of putting an end to that manifestation of violence and bringing the perpetrators to justice.